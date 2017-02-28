Transcript for Tim McGraw discusses 'The Shack' live on 'GMA'

You know, one of my favorite faces, Tim Mcgraw. Oh, yeah. How are you? Hi. How are you? Good to see you. I love me some Tim. Hi, baby. Good to see you. You too. How you doing? I was thinking biff. Biff. I look like biff. Like "Back to the future" biff? That's a first, man. Come on. You'd be a good biff. You're a recognizable face. We couldn't mess you up. You could mess me up. I'm sure. You don't hit me too hard in no, it's great to have you here. Congratulations on your latest grammy. Humbling kind. Wonderful. And become a number one favorite song. Thank you. It really has. All the words -- It's been a special song for us. Lori Mckenna wrote this. E is a Boston girl and she's written some great songs and I had the opportunity as an artist to -- somebody to give you a song like that and put it into your care to go in and make a record. I mean it was scary for me because anybody who heard Lori sing, she sent me it with her voice and just an accusic guitar and took my head a while to get around it. In the end I think it turned out all right in it was worth the wait. Let's put it that way. Worth the wait. Going back out on tour with this little woman, Faith Hill. I know. I know. Better part of me. We're excited. It's been ten years since we've gone on a tour proper, out on the road. It's been that long? It's been ten year, yeah, our first one -- we met in '6 on touring to and our first together tour was in 2000 and 2006 and '07. When you go on tour with your wife is it kind of like being on T the road at home. I just kind of do what she says. You walked into that. But the soundtrack for your latest "The shack," the movie. We saw -- tonight we get to see the actual premiere so I haven't seen the finished movie. I saw an early version of the movie and they want us to write a song. We saw the movie and like I said it was really early and a lot of things were in place and Shane and Lori Mckenna and I watched to figure out a song. We were writing songs and writing ideas in notepads in the middle of crying throughout it and at the end of the movie we went in a room and sort of sat down and discussed what we wanted to write and had all the same note, keep your eyes on me because it was a line out of the film and so we went back to our house and about a week later we wrote the song "Keep your eyes" -- first time we ever wrote a song that we recorded and we wanted it to carry the arc of the movie that followed the arc of the movie. I saw it last night and it was perfect. When your song came on at the end and I never really stay all the way through the credits and I did because the song was playing and it was. Tell people about "The shack." It's a movie that is based on a very popular book called "The shack" written by Paul young. Most people have probably heard of it or heard of the story, very tragic thing that happens to a family and the father who loses his way in the process of this devastating loss and it's about redemption and finding your way and redemption, it's about love. It's about forgiveness, it's about all the things, no matter what your belief system is it's about all the things that we all strive for in life and when we lose our way, how do we find our way back? Not judging. It's a beautiful story no matter what your belief system is, I think it's a beautiful story first off. Do we have a little clip of that. Yes, we do. Let's watch it. Here's "The shack." You think I wrote this? Mentions the shack. Signed papa. Who else knows that? Where did you get it? It was in my mailbox. Somebody put it there. Who would took place this low? Should we call the police. Go to the police and say what? A letter theyed up in my mailbox with no tracks in the snow and it's signed by god. You're a really, really good actor. We've seen you in "Saturday night lights" and "The blindside." Can't be an easy transition and you make it look so seamless. I've been fortunate. You know, as all of us do we find what we search for in life in our professional lives anyway to work with great people and when you work with great people they elevate you and I've been able to work with some really great people. You really have and the boys in the band because I go out and tour with you sometime. You are surrounded by some really great people. Both in film and that and -- The key to my success surrounded by great people for sure. I'm looking going you don't age either. I think that's the first time I've seen you without a hat on too, by the way. A cowboy hat. I've aged, trust me. No. Are you still running? I do run. You look great. I try to stay in shape a little bit. The best I can. It's -- you know, when you go out and tour, you know, these shows are two hours long and you're every night and people pay a lot of upon to come out and see us so I don't want to tan there and border on stage. You got a number one fan sitting right next to Tim Mcgraw. See that. See how much I've aged? Hey, thank you. It is a beautiful film. You are a beautiful band. Give our love to the girls and to faith for us. I will, I will in and "The

