Transcript for TripAdvisor accused of censoring posts about security concerns

Back now with new questions about the popular website TripAdvisor. And whether they censured posts warning them about potential dangers coming before cyber Monday when 27% more hotel rooms are booked than any other day of the year and ABC's gio Benitez is here with those details. Reporter: Hey, good morning to you. TripAdvisor has 535 million users but it's now facing new backlash. The federal trade commission is looking into the site's business practices for online reviews. Some travelers say their reviews were intentionally removed about safety issues. Christie love from Dallas says she was raped at a Mexico resort in 2010 and tried to post about her experience on TripAdvisor back then. Every day TripAdvisor would remove, delete that post. And so I would go immediately and repost it the next day. And it would be removed again. Reporter: While ABC news has not been able to confirm her account TripAdvisor did post her review this year seven years later. An investigation by the Milwaukee journal sentinel found that more than a dozen TripAdvisor users who say their reviews about safety issue at some hotels like blackouts after drinking and rapes were deleted or never published at all. I kept hearing from person after person that they had tried to warn other travelers and they would try to post it on TripAdvisor and they would be -- they had be rejected. Their post would be taken down. Reporter: One mother, the journal says, was a regular at this restaurant in Maryland, the owner pleaded guilty in 2015 to having video cameras in the women's bathroom. She tried posting her reaction on a TripAdvisor review, but says it was deleted. TripAdvisor gives a number of reasons why they delete posts and one is that they meet the family-friendly guidelines. Another is they're off topic. Reporter: The family of abbey conner who died in a Mexican resort's pool told us in July they wish they could have seen negative reviews about that property before booking. You protect your child from so much since they're born and then, you know, what happens in that instant. Reporter: With more than 570 million reviews online right now TripAdvisor says reviews about health and safety are important adding, we continue to review our guidelines and will continue to update them to better serve our users and businesses we support. And the ftc tells us whether taking down negative reviews violates the law would depend on the particular facts and TripAdvisor says they're not aware of an ftc inquiry and haven't been contacted with the agency. TripAdvisor now says it will post alerts for some businesses mentioned in the news. Thinking about posting a little badge there in a lot of people rely on those posts to know where and where not to go. Thank you. Coming up -- Opened up some issues.

