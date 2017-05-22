Trump to cut entitlements in budget proposal

Trump's still-to-be released budget will reportedly slash entitlement safety nets by $1.7 trillion, including massive cuts to Medicaid and food stamps.
0:55 | 05/22/17

Transcript for Trump to cut entitlements in budget proposal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

