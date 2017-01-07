Transcript for How to unplug and enjoy your vacation

In today's "Weekend download" leaving your work behind making a case for vacation and with us is Emma self la, ph.d. Author of "The happiness track." Good morning. So many worry about going on vacation and feel guilty. If you look at the research, it shows that when you actually go on vacation you come back more energized. More productive and more creative so it's definitely worth your time. I am the primary audience for this because I often work when I'm on vacation and a lot of us have trouble letting go. Why do you think that is? Well, one of the things that we searing is that a lot of people don't take all of their vacation time and of those that do 91% are checking their e-mail. We definitely have a very hard time slowing down and, in fact, maybe being idle and doing nothing, one study shows that people prefer to give themselves electric shocks than to sit there and do nothing. I love that study. I mean I think it's a fascinating result. I think it's also very depressing. You pointed out 80% of doctors' visits are due to stress and vacations would be a good way to fight this. So what should we do? Absolutely. So, if you actually take the time to go on vacation your stress levels will lower and what you want to do is just give yourself some time to get into that new rhythm it's going to be slower paced so give yourself that time, that gift. I'm telling my boss today I'm taking the entire month off. Emma, thank you very much. If you want to hear more of my conversation with Emma, much more check out the 10% happier podcast available wherever you get your podcasts.

