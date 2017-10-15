Transcript for Victim of the Las Vegas shooting wakes up from coma

??? I need some good news, baby ??? We have good news to share with you this morning. There is hope for one victim of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Her name is Tina frost. She was hit in the forehead two weeks ago. She has woken up from a coma. Reporter: After news broke of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Tina frost's mom was in a panic. She waited for six hours before finding out her daughter, Tina, was shot in the head. Friday, Tina woke up for the first time since surviving a nightmare. This morning, a Maryland family is counting their blessings as Tina frost takes her first steps in nearly two weeks after she was shot in the head but miraculously survived the hail of bullets in Las Vegas. It went in and I guess through her right eye. After a fun-filled night with her long-time boyfriend. H bright, vibrant young acon Tant was left in a coma. When I went in, I didn't recognize her. Reporter: Family and friends falling apart. When Shea said she got shot, I said, I'm sheer she'll be fine. They said she was in a coma, not breathing. Hard to put into words what you feel when someone you love, know, have known your whole life is going through something like this. Reporter: Tina awoke Friday. Showing science of progress. Each day, we're seeing something good happening. Reporter: Now, able to tap her foot to her favorite country music, seen here, being serenaded by "Nashville" star Charles Esten. It's going to be such a long road. But we're in it for the long haul because she made it through this far. Reporter: Her community banding together to raise funds. Her family grateful for the support and every precious moment. Her community created a go fund me page with a goal of raising $50,000. So far, they've brought in more than $500,000. She lost her right eye but is slowly opening her left one. She's taken three steps to and two her bed to a chair. She can squeezeer family's hand. And giving a thumbs up to her boyfriend. Small steps. But progress there. Amazing, go, Tina. Love to see the generosity of others. What was the goal? $50,000? They're over half a million now. Clearly peep love her. They do. Coming up on "Gma," new rules coming for Twitter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.