Transcript for Trump to pardon Thanksgiving turkeys named 'Bow' and 'Tie'

You ready for that? Oh, yeah. I'm ready. We encourage you to jump in whenever needed. I'll probably just be quiet. You guys too. Good morning to everybody and we begin with this. Thanksgiving as we all know, just around the corner and this morning we have our very first look at two very lucky Turkeys. There they are, the white house instagramed these pictures of fellows that they have named bow and tie. The two lucky duck, you know what I mean, will be pardoned by the president tomorrow and seem to be living it up until then. They're sharing a full size room at the Willard hotel. Rooms go for $300. These two are -- I mean, if they've gotten into that mini bar -- -- It's just down the treat from the white house. Their stay is being covered by the national Turkey federation and this is the 70th year in the federation has presented a president with the Turkey but the first bird a little trivia for you the first bird pardoned was done by George H.W. Bush. That was the first one. That was the first actual pardon. The tradition has been going on for 70 years. Usually execution? No, no. No, they give the bird to the president and then the president gets to release them into the wild but now they do -- they make official and pardon. George H.W. Started that tradition. Another bit of trivia if you feel like questioning, from the white house these birds will go down and live out their days on the campus of Virginia tech at a sanctuary that's been created there called gobbler's rest. Well done. Enjoy the room service, fellas. Also in "Pop news" if you ever wanted to get into the fashion business, and we know Garth does, we've got a taker here. This is the time, Garth. Perfect timing. Talk about get Annan education, none other than Marc Jacobs is teaching a 15-part online course in fashion available to any of you. It's a fantastic opportunity. Jacobs says it will be no holds barred and discuss his inspiration, his branding, his case studies, the seek behind some of his most outrageous runway productions and says he'll be teaching the stuff he wishes that he had known when he was starting out. This master class costs just $90, anybody can do it on masterclass.com. Well worth the investment. A lot of people are going to get foo fashion? My daughter is going to want that. Ever since I did the master class, I did the Serena master class, you should she my backhand. Oh, really? No, don't buy it. You should look into it. I'm sure they would love to have one on country music, on writing songs. They're always done by, you know, politics, on how to thrift shop, I could do -- they take experts in every field and open up -- Your own time? Supply really did buy it and it really didn't do anything for my game but I got some great stories. There's nothing mixing this backhand but thank you for asking. A big holiday change for a huge tradition in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.