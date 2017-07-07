Transcript for 'Wonder Woman,' 'Planet of the Apes' get Oscars buzz

In today's big board it is all about the blockbusters. The latest "Spider-man" opens today already getting rave reviews. Several summer blockbusters including "Wonder woman" and "War for the planet of the apes" are being talked about best picture nominees. Chris Connelly joins us from los Angeles. Chris, is this the year? Is this the breakthrough year where we'll see blockbuster films be nominated for top awards? No. Anyway -- What? Here's why I'm asking the question. Seems like we're overcoming what you might call when someone's people cow the soft bigotry of low expectation. When it comes to franchise films. And that's thanks to movies like "Planet of the apes" film and very much to "Wonder woman." I mean people come up to me and talk about "Wonder woman" and say the moment when she comes out of the trencheses in no pan's land makes them cry and touches them, moves them in a way and people would like to see the academy reward moments like that. Reward pictures that touch them and that are also hugely successful but we know is Hollywood is two parts. These are big summer blockbusters with big budgets and big expectations and smaller flips that come out at the end of the year that need meet the architecture of top ten critics' lists so those two Hollywoods don't mix right now and that's why we probably won't see blockbusters do well. The lineup is pretty spectacular for the end of the year as well. So you don't expect the academy to really change their tune? Well, you know, you can never really tell for sure. You'd like it to change. Once upon a time you didn't need hair my color to know that "Forrest gump" won best picture or "Titanic" won best picture. Could we see that again? It would be nice to see and change in the academy voters this year. A year ago they let in nearly 700 new voters. This year -- close to 00 new voters. Betty white and shailene Woodley get to vote this year for the oscars. I don't know if that means they'll vote for blockbusters but with the people voting for oscars changing, we might see a change in the kind of flips that do well. But I should point out and I know you know this in 2015 a blockbuster was nominated. "Mad max" so what was different about that movie? Well, "Mad max" swept the craft awards. It took everything that wasn't nailed down in the craft awards. It's probably the most underreported Oscar story of the millennium. That film was seen as the personal creation of George Miller, a wonderful filmmaker and so we might see it again. Remember, the reason why we get more than five best picture nominations now is because "Dark knight" didn't get nominated for best picture. They would love to see another movie like that. A big audience picture with great critical response do well enough to get an Oscar nomination. Could "Wonder woman" be that movie this year? There's every chance. I wouldn't rule it out. I say yes. There we go. I'll vote for it as well, Chris, thanks. Chris is laughing at me.

