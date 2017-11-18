Transcript for 9-year-old's 911 call saves school bus driver

Speaking of kids, a great story about an act of heroism about a child pageant Jean. Just 9 hand her quick thinking. What a winner and the fourth grader noticed something was wrong. There she is, miss calm under pressure. Is she awake? Yes. Is she breathingy. Yes. 9-year-old Addison Hutchinson being called a here refor her poise during an emergency. The little miss antelope valley was being dropped off by her school bus when the driver appeared to be in distress. She was just hunched over the wheel squeezing it and she was all sweaty. Addison jumps into action. I went inside to my house, grabbed my mom's iPad and faced her. She said call 911. Any other adduls on the school bus or just her. Just her and her and me. Reporter: She called first responders to the bus. We're at my bus stop, Ludie -- I have a student on the line, Addison. They're in a yellow school bus, school bus number 42. The experience teaching the fourth grader a valuable lesson. I learned I have to stay calm in a situation. Reporter: This morning, her bus driver on the mend. All thanks to Addison. She's resting at home today. So composed even during the interview. Just to be clear the bug had come to a stop after Addison jumped off and ran home to make that 911 call and ran back to stay with the bus driver until the paramedics arrived. She's great. Very thoughtful and so -- I'm sure her mom is so proud of her. I love that they did the interview wearing a sash. A sash and crown and I'm sure she would have been doing this.

