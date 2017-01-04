Dancer and actress Julianne Hough is sharing her top wellness tips to shake up your fitness routine in 2017.

Hough says she gets "bored easily" so she mixes up her workouts with hiking, yoga, swimming, and of course, dancing, to stay motivated. The "Dancing With the Stars" judge says she swears by a cardio dance workout called Body by Simone, which mixes dancing with intervals of conditioning moves to target the upper and lower body and core.

"We do lots of mat work, body-weight moves and free weights," Hough told "Good Morning America." "The trampoline cardio might sound crazy, but it's a great low-impact option. As a dancer, you've got to take good care of your knees!"

Hough, a Fitbit ambassador, is bringing Body by Simone's full-body workout to a special live stream

"It's important to remember that it’s not about getting the steps right, but just about keeping your heart rate up and having a good time," Hough told "GMA."

Watch the video above to join the live-stream workout. Read below for all you need to know about the Body by Simone routine and more lifestyle tips from Hough.

Julianne Hough's Morning Routine and Fitness Tips

Hough starts her day off with a fresh juice like this apple ginger one with green apple, carrots, celery sticks, lemon and ginger. Click here for the recipe

Hough drinks hot water with lemon in the morning on her way to a workout.

She recommends setting a morning mantra to approach your day and workout: "Think of three things you're grateful for or think of three things you would like to accomplish today."

Do lunges and squats while watching TV. "Even if you can’t make it to the gym or studio, you can take conditioning work with you wherever you go. Around the house, I do lots of lunges and squats. If we’re hanging out and watching TV, I’ll do an ab series. Once you start taking advantage of all those little moments throughout the day, there are so many opportunities to get fit," she wrote.

What You Need

Space to move around

Mat optional

Body by Simone Live Stream Overview

The overview and tips below are provided from Body by Simone and have been edited for clarity.

Warm up the body from head to toe with this dance-based set of exercises, ensuring your muscles, joints and circulatory system are ready to work out! Continue following the trainers as we get the heart rate up with a choreographed routine. Afraid of dance? Can’t follow along? No problem, just stick to jumping jacks or high knees and join in when you can!

A series of push ups, shoulder taps and dips using your own body weight to target the chest, deltoids and triceps.

Follow along through a series of curtsy lunges, squats and plies to warm up the lower body and core.

Designed to kick the heart rate back up and keep you in a calorie-burning state. Dance cardio should be fun and joyous! It's important to remember that it's not about getting the steps right, but just about keeping your heart rate up and having a good time.

Glute kickbacks, hamstring curls, pony kicks, booty pulses and lateral leg lifts will target the hips, thighs and buns. Finish this series with single leg bridges to really feel the burn.

Explosive movements including "no place like home" jump squats, plyometric lunges and high knees.

Plank intervals for 4 minutes followed by 4 minutes of lower abdominal and oblique work.

Cooling down after your workout is just as important as warming up beforehand. This deep stretch will bring the heart rate back down, relax your muscles and lengthen your calves after the high impact jumping throughout the workout.