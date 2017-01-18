Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak is bringing his exclusive "Legsanity" workout to a special "GMA" live stream.

"This workout is all about toning, tightening, sculpting an incredible lower body," he told "GMA." "The lower body is the foundation of the whole body. Without strong legs, there is no strong body."

Pasternak, a best-selling author and Fitbit Ambassador, is leading a workout live-streamed on ABCNews.com/live and on the GMA Facebook page today. Fitbit is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."

It's important to mix up your routine to see results, Pasternak says.

"Doing the same workout every time can be repetitive -- and boring. It also might cause you to plateau, or worse, cause injury. So try to keep things fresh by mixing cardio with weight training," he told "GMA."

What You Need

Space to move around

Mat

'Legsanity' Live Stream Overview

The overview and tips below are provided from the trainer and have been edited for clarity.

Start with cardio warm up, alternating between these five movements for 1 minute each:

March in Place

Jog

Jumping Jacks

Jump Imaginary Rope

Shadow Box

Then, it's onto "Legsanity." Do 1 minute of each move with a 1-minute cardio burst in between.

Body-Weight Squat

March/Jump Rope

Reverse Lunge

March/Jump Rope

Skater Lunge

March/Jump Rope

Jump Squat

March/Jump Rope

Jump Lunge

March/Jump Rope

Good Mornings

March/Jump Rope

Glute/Ham Walk

March/Jump Rope

Pasternak's Tips for the Workout

Keep breathing.

Focus on your form.

Go at your own pace and listen to your body. If your ankles or knees are hurting, try modifying the routine to see if there’s something more comfortable for your joints.