Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak is bringing his exclusive "Legsanity" workout to a special "GMA" live stream.
"This workout is all about toning, tightening, sculpting an incredible lower body," he told "GMA." "The lower body is the foundation of the whole body. Without strong legs, there is no strong body."
Pasternak, a best-selling author and Fitbit Ambassador, is leading a workout live-streamed on ABCNews.com/live and on the GMA Facebook page today. Fitbit is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."
Watch the video above to join the live-stream workout. Read below for all you need to know about the routine and more tips from Pasternak.
It's important to mix up your routine to see results, Pasternak says.
"Doing the same workout every time can be repetitive -- and boring. It also might cause you to plateau, or worse, cause injury. So try to keep things fresh by mixing cardio with weight training," he told "GMA."
What You NeedSpace to move around
Mat
'Legsanity' Live Stream Overview
The overview and tips below are provided from the trainer and have been edited for clarity.
Start with cardio warm up, alternating between these five movements for 1 minute each:
March in Place
Jog
Jumping Jacks
Jump Imaginary Rope
Shadow Box
Then, it's onto "Legsanity." Do 1 minute of each move with a 1-minute cardio burst in between.
Body-Weight Squat
March/Jump Rope
Reverse Lunge
March/Jump Rope
Skater Lunge
March/Jump Rope
Jump Squat
March/Jump Rope
Jump Lunge
March/Jump Rope
Good Mornings
March/Jump Rope
Glute/Ham Walk
March/Jump Rope
Pasternak's Tips for the Workout
Keep breathing.
Focus on your form.
Go at your own pace and listen to your body. If your ankles or knees are hurting, try modifying the routine to see if there’s something more comfortable for your joints.