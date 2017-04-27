Bride gets kidney transplant days before wedding

Anu Philip, 28, of Heartland, Texas, underwent surgery on March 19 and walked down the aisle on March 25.
0:41 | 04/27/17

Transcript for Bride gets kidney transplant days before wedding
