For Diana Anguh, it was her high school prom that set her on a weight-loss journey to losing 140 pounds and becoming a chef.

For Christina Jordan, it was not being able to enjoy a ride at Disneyland because she could not buckle the seat belt that pushed her to lose more than 130 pounds and keep the weight off for nine years.

“I decided to try a more natural approach to eating. I focused on just being healthy, and seeing where my body takes me,” Jordan told People magazine, in which she is featured, along with Anguh, in the magazine's latest issue, which has Oprah Winfrey on its cover.

People magazine

Jordan, 34, of Phoenix said eating six meals per day with a mix of protein, good carbohydrates and healthy fats helped her drop 35 pounds in one month. From there, she continued to lose weight and is now finishing her doctorate in nutritional science.

“I realized that I would be the best mom and the best wife by being the best me,” Jordan told People.

Anguh, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, has kept her 140-pound weight loss off for over six years. She credits her weight loss to setting a goal and sticking to it by eating smaller portions of her favorite foods and exercising.

Anguh is now an executive chef who owns her own catering company and finds healthier ways to make her favorite foods.

“It’s tough being around food all day, but I get through it by planning my meals,” she told People. “That way I know exactly what to eat and when, without snacking.”

Anguh and Jordan both appeared today on “Good Morning America” and shared more of their healthy living tips. Read below to find out their keys to success.

Diana Anguh’s Healthy Living Tips:

Courtesy Diana Anguh

1) Kill cravings by chewing gum.

2) Look at old pictures to remind yourself of what you've accomplished.

3) Experiment with recipes to create healthier versions of your favorite foods. Anguh's favorite is her recipe for broccoli pizza which features broccoli as the crust. Click HERE for the recipe.

4) Remember that losing weight is "not easy but doable."

Christina Jordan’s Healthy Living Tips:

Courtesy Christina Jordan

1) Eat all day in order to fire up your metabolism and avoid getting "hangry."

2) Sneak exercise into your daily life.

3) Find and focus on your reason for losing weight.

4) Give away your old clothes as you lose weight.

Jordan's Sample Daily Food Plan:

Breakfast: Veggie omelet and a handful of berries or a wheatgrass shake made with wheatgrass, kale, spinach and green apple.

Snack: 1 hard-boiled egg and 1 apple.

Lunch: Large grilled chicken salad, with all the fresh vegetables you want, topped with oil and vinegar or a little salad dressing, plus a side of strawberries.

Snack: Sliced cucumber or broccoli and hummus.

Dinner: Grilled or baked fish with a fresh salad or zucchini noodles or mashed cauliflower.

Dessert: Baked apples with cinnamon, almond milk and Stevia.