Almost six weeks after Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found deceased in their home in Toronto, police have determined their deaths to be a targeted double homicide.

Barry, the founder of Canadian pharmaceutical corporation Apotex, and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their home on Dec. 15 after officers responded to a 911 call. The couple was found in the lower-level pool area of their home hanging by belts from a poolside railing in a semi-seated position. After a post-mortem exam was performed, the cause of death was determined to be ligature neck compression.

The Globe and Mail/Janice Pinto via Reuters

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Detective Sgt. Susan Gomes announced that investigators had come to the conclusion of a targeted double homicide after spending thousands of hours processing the Sherman’s home, collecting 127 witness statements and obtaining a collection of four terabytes of neighborhood security footage.

The Shermans were last seen in the evening hours of Dec. 13 and had not contacted family, friends or business associates in the time between that evening and the morning their bodies were found. There were no signs of forced entry at any of the home's access points.

Robert Gillies/AP

Gomes declined to comment on any motives or suspects but said, "We have an extensive list of people we look forward to speaking to," as the Shermans' home was up for sale and had a lockbox to enter the home. She also mentioned that the Toronto Police Service has been working with a police department outside Canada since the Shermans owned a second home.

After the update from Toronto police, the family released a statement saying, "This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings for the independent autopsy and investigation."

As the investigation by police continues, the Shermans' home has now be released back to the family as they wait for updates to the case.