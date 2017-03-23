Cities across the globe paid tribute to the victims of Wednesday's terror attack in London by flying flags at half-mast, illuminating buildings in the Union Jack's red, white and blue -- or in the case of the Eiffel Tower, by going dark altogether.

Four people were killed and at least 40 injured after a man driving a car struck pedestrians and three police officers on Westminster Bridge. The car then crashed into the fence around the Houses of Parliament, and the man, armed with a knife attacked an officer who was guarding Parliament, police said. The suspect was killed by police.

The Library of Birmingham in Britain's second largest city was lit red, white and blue to honor the attack's victims.

"Tonight the Second City #brum stands shoulder-to-shoulder with #London following today's #Westminster attack," tweeted Birmingham council.

Across the English Channel in France, the Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at midnight.

"I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTower," read a tweet posted on the Eiffel Tower's timeline.

Across the pond in Florida, the 400-foot-tall Orlando Eye Ferris wheel was bathed in red, white, and blue. "We stand with London. #prayforlondon," read a caption alongside a photo of the Eye it posted on Instagram.

In Canada, police in British Columbia's capital of Victoria flew flags at half-mast.

"Our flags are at half-mast to honour fallen @metpoliceuk officer Keith Palmer & the other victims in London. #thinblueline," tweeted the Victoria Police Department.

And in Israel's largest city, Tel Aviv, the city hall was illuminated with a Union Jack on one side, and the Israeli flag on the other side.

"#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhan," tweeted mayor Ron Huldai.