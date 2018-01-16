Model, 2nd man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of another model

Jan 16, 2018, 3:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Harry Uzoka is pictured in this photo released by Metropolitan Police in London, Jan. 16, 2018. @metpoliceuk/Twitter
Two men have been accused of fatally stabbing London model Harry Uzoka.

George Koh, 24, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, were charged with murder of 25-year-old Harry Uzoka in Shepherd's Bush last Thursday, Scotland Yard said in a statement. Koh was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, according to the statement.

Uzoka was a model with Premier Model Management, the agency confirmed. Koh was a part of another agency, IMG Models, but has not been managed by IMG for nearly a year, a source told ABC News.

“Premier Model Management are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of one of our dearly loved models Harry’s passing," Premier said in a statement. "Premier Model Management’s thoughts and priorities are with the Uzoka family and friends.”

Tributes flooded social media honoring Uzoka.

PHOTO: Harry Uzoka attends the launch of Premier Model Management founder Carole Whites autobiography Have I Said Too Much?: My Life In and Out of the Model Agency at Cafe Royal, Feb. 18, 2015 in London.David M. Benett/Getty Images
Model Jourdan Dunn paid tribute to Uzoka over the weekend in a series of tweets. “Wow.... I just woke up to the news about Harry Uzoka,” Dunn wrote on Twitter. She later added a photo of Uzoka with another message, “Rest in Paradise Young King.”

International model Leomie Anderson tweeted a montage of photos with the late model.

PHOTO: Harry Uzoka attends the launch of Hunger Magazine, Weve Got Issues at W London - Leicester Square, Feb. 20, 2015 in London.David M. Benett/Getty Images, FILE
Later, when it was announced two suspects were in custody, she posted, “Please respect Harry’s close family and friends at this time, everyone is still in shock but we are all happy that the perpetrators have been caught and I personally pray the full weight of the law is placed on these people’s heads.”

Clothing retailer Everlane, which worked with Uzoka, wrote, “We’re deeply saddened to hear about Harry Uzoka’s passing. He was a wonderful model but even more so a good person and a pleasure to work with. There’s so much more behind the person you’ve seen in our campaigns. Thank you, Harry, for being such a great person. Rest in peace.”

PHOTO: Harry Uzoka attends the launch of Premier Model Management founder Carole Whites autobiography Have I Said Too Much?: My Life In and Out of the Model Agency at Cafe Royal, Feb. 18, 2015 in London.David M. Benett/Getty Images, FILE
The two men accused are due in court on Thursday.

