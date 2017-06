Neighbors have identified one of the London Bridge attackers as a man known as “ABZ” who was featured in a recent documentary on the British Channel 4 from 2016 called “The Jihadist Next Door.”

He was part of a small group of men who openly preached for the need for Sharia law, a group that was closely monitored by authorities.

Police know his name but have not yet publicly announced it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.