Officer injured in London attack faced suspects only with his baton, police say

Jun 4, 2017, 2:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Police officers stand outside a property in East Ham which has been raided by police, June 4, 2017 in London, England. Carl Court/Getty Images
Police officers stand outside a property in East Ham which has been raided by police, June 4, 2017 in London, England.

A British Transport Police officer who was injured in the terrorist attack that killed seven in London Saturday night faced the attackers armed only with his baton, according to police.

The unnamed officer, who is now in stable condition, joined the British Transport Police less than two years ago, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said in a statement.

PHOTO: A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, June 4, 2017. Peter Nicholls/Reuters
A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, June 4, 2017.

“Having visited the officer in hospital shortly after he was admitted for treatment, I was able to hear his account of what happened last night," Crowther said, “Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station."

“The bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud," Crowther said. "He showed enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help."

Officials said assailants Saturday night used a vehicle to plow into pedestrians on London Bridge and then drove to Borough Market where people were attacked with knives. Three suspects were shot and killed in the wake of the carnage and all were wearing fake suicide belts, police said. It was eight minutes from the moment police were notified about the attack to when the three men were killed, police said.

PHOTO: A map shows the locations involved in what police are calling "terrorist incidents" in London, June 3, 2017.

Seven people were killed in what U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called a "brutal terrorist attack."

Thirty-six people remain in hospitals Sunday, including 21 people in critical condition, police said.

Besides the injured British Transport Police officer, an off-duty Metropolitan Officer was also among the injured, the Metropolitan police said.

Crowther added, "Our thoughts are with all of those who died or were injured, and their loved ones as they try to come to terms with what happened.”

PHOTO: Members of the public view the scene after police officers raided a property in East Ham, June 4, 2017 in London, England.Carl Court/Getty Images
Members of the public view the scene after police officers raided a property in East Ham, June 4, 2017 in London, England.

London Metropolitan Police said Sunday that a dozen arrests had been made in connection with the attack.

PHOTO: Counter terrorism officers march near the scene of last nights London Bridge terrorist attack on June 4, 2017 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Counter terrorism officers march near the scene of last night's London Bridge terrorist attack on June 4, 2017 in London, England.

London Metropolitan Commissioner Cressida Dick said Sunday that police believe they had killed all of the attackers and that they "believed" that the incident was under control. Still a large police cordon remained in place in the area, south of the Thames, on Sunday.