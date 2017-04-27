Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel

An large overnight explosion on Thursday rocked Syria's capital, the country's state media and opposition activists said.

The explosion occurred at a military installation near the Damascus airport, according to both SANA state TV and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based monitoring organization with on the ground contacts in Syria.

State television blamed the explosion on Israel, saying it had attacked the location with several missiles from inside the occupied Golan Heights, which Israel controls.

In an interview with Israel's Army Radio, Israeli Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz stopped short of saying Israel was behind the attack, but said "the incident in Syria is absolutely in line with Israeli policy to act to prevent advanced weapons from Syria going to Hezbollah in Lebanon with the help of Iran."

"I don't want to go into the matter more or expand on it," he added, before saying that "the Prime Minister has said that every time that we receive intelligence of efforts to transfer advanced weapons to Hezbollah -- we will act. This incident is exactly in line with that policy."

The blasts were reported at 4 a.m. local time. While damage was reported, there were no immediate casualty reports.

ABC News' Jordana Miller and Bruno Nota contributed to this report.