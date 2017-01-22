Trump to Speak With Israeli PM Netanyahu Today

President Donald J. Trump will speak on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, making the Israeli one of the first foreign leaders Trump will have spoken with after his inauguration Friday.

Trump has also spoken with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and plans to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington on Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Saturday.

Trump and Netanyahu planned to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET today, according to the White House. Netanyahu and former President Barack Obama long had a frosty relationship, but Netanyahu has signaled he looked forward to working with Obama's successor.

"There are many issues between us including the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the situation in Syria and the Iranian threat," Netanyahu tweeted today. "Stopping the Iranian threat, and the threat reflected in the bad nuclear agreement with Iran, continues to be a supreme goal of Israel."

The call comes as Israeli authorities today authorized building permits for 566 new homes in contested East Jerusalem, which Palestinians widely view as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Trump has said he would move the United States' embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move Palestinians and Israel's other Arab neighbors have warned could prove destructive to the peace process.

ABC News' Alexander Mallin and the Associated Press contributed reporting.