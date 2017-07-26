Transcript for American fights ISIS in the capital of the so-called caliphate

8 PM question it contact from earlier this probably not the safest place in the week. My story here's started in 2008. I deployed to the singe our region and Iraq. And I saw many city people in the Kurdish people people who I never even knew existed. And it became good friends and equated it to them. Came pretty close to especially along the study camps. This injure area is very green in very beautiful it's not like the rest of our act in its. It reminds me home alive on us now and 2014. I heard that crisis that came through that and killed. A lot of people when I looked into that they can lot of people in new. This isn't really emission engines since a dirty word but this is more like justice. On my journey here to help the Kurdish people in the Kurdish cause I discovered and other people who were even more oppressed and more forgotten about. Yes Syria action news Syrian people native Christians of this I didn't know Syria and Christians. And upon discovering and upon discovering that almost 95%. Of them left for Europe for America. Just the ones that stayed here to fight. Are. Are the people worth fighting for in my opinion. Which are to make things right here that's it you know. Whether it be right or wrong. And I'm not permanent mission silly murder anyone we just defend and we just tried to help these people. Mayor from Manchester and. Wow look at that lets you can make that asset says. Manchester hopes to actively. Ran aground attack Orlando fares. Sender and you know Harris for the about it there's actual that it from land the polls not of attack. That's a move its mean because those people didn't have a chance. It's about for all the injustice and these guys that's the stuff tests. You'll I thought. And kills men who. Were just handed a rifle would no military training and said a fight. Non tennis even things go and written. I don't know. And I feel bad for those. And at the same time I've fought objections. You guys with who writes really on the walls. True image and I want some very sensitive but their that are trained me. Scary. What does victory view will what do you hope for the future. Well through starters. And. The end of the Islamic state would be nice. And then the real battle in mind you would start freedom for. He is Syria and he ensuring people the Kurdish people. And all the oppressed minorities out here. Coke just. Like the units that we fight with care the why PG commission millions they love the Christians here and their own merits. And we all fight together and we all party together and they love us. You know and it is possible. The it's totally possible and I I think this as the F is. Probably the best chance in the Middle East that we have heard unity you know for all of us Arabs. Should he is sitting on the everybody you know that we all work together to fight these weird guys from big beards. And if we can do that we knew anything.

