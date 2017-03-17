Dramatic video shows White Helmet rescue in village near Aleppo

White Helmet volunteers rescue people from under the rubble after an airstrike hit the village of al-Jina in Aleppo on March 16, 2017.
1:35 | 03/17/17

Transcript for Dramatic video shows White Helmet rescue in village near Aleppo
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

