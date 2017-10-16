Drone footage shows Rohingya exodus continues unabated

Aerial footage released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees showed the exodus of refugees, with thousands of people seen carrying their belongings on foot along narrow paths flanked by rivers.
1:51 | 10/16/17

Transcript for Drone footage shows Rohingya exodus continues unabated
O. Okay. Okay. It. MI.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

