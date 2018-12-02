Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash

Emergency teams combed the snowy fields outside Moscow on Monday, searching for debris from a crashed Russian airliner and the remains of the 71 people aboard it who died.
Overseas investigators have recovered at least one of the flight recorders from that Russian passenger jets seen here on surveillance video crashing. Outside Moscow. And kill them all Sunday one people on board snell was making the search for clues extra challenging this morning. Authorities have not ruled out terrorism bug reports indicate they do not believe terror was the likely cause. Everything from pilot error to weather is being considered the pilots who they described as experience never reported an emergency. It's a first crash of a commercial airliner in more than a year.

