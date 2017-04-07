-
Now Playing: Fallout from North Korea's ICBM test-fire claim
-
Now Playing: Battle for Mosul enters its final stages
-
Now Playing: North Korea claims its 1st intercontinental ballistic missile test
-
Now Playing: EU chief to EU parliament leader: 'You are ridiculous'
-
Now Playing: Iraqi security forces raise flag over Mosul hospital after retaking it from ISIS
-
Now Playing: Mexican volcano's spectacular eruption
-
Now Playing: Iraqi forces lead in fight to retake Mosul
-
Now Playing: Iraqi and U.S. forces on the verge of liberating Mosul
-
Now Playing: Kinzinger: President Trump must 'be tough' meeting with Putin at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Key dates in the battles to retake ISIS strongholds of Mosul and Raqqa
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know about the upcoming German election
-
Now Playing: Cardinal takes Vatican leave after sex assault charges
-
Now Playing: Syria denies US charge it may be planning 'another chemical weapons attack'
-
Now Playing: White House warns of potential Syria chemical attack
-
Now Playing: Syria may be planning another chemical attack: White House
-
Now Playing: Captain says he gave warning before deadly ship crash
-
Now Playing: Massive search underway for missing people in sinking ferry boat
-
Now Playing: Engine-maker Rolls Royce suggests fan blade broke on Air Asia A330
-
Now Playing: Trudeau marches in Toronto Pride
-
Now Playing: Video shows extreme turbulence on AirAsia flight