EU chief to EU parliament leader: 'You are ridiculous'

The head of the European Union's executive called the legislature "totally ridiculous" during a spat over the meager attendance at Tuesday's plenary session.
0:43 | 07/04/17

Transcript for EU chief to EU parliament leader: 'You are ridiculous'
