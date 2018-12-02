Transcript for Javier Bardem joins the fight to protect the Antarctic

I. The guard would. I. A. When they was going down years when received. Glimpse of life we fought a way above you it's really scary but I don't want to think about it. And then when you got to bottoms mobile space and the living space but I want I guess most members singular things. This program. And nonetheless saw. Use your own views amazing call your local we must hold. Joseph. So efficient. Do not do whenever I know I never thought it. And colorful line. And I devotion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.