Transcript for Kim Jong Nam attack: What we know

846. Year old North Korean male who sought initial medical assistance at the called for international airport. Died en route to the hospital it was Kim Jong Nam the half brother of North Korean despot Kim Jong all. Here awaiting a flight to his home in China when a woman came from behind and properties face with a cloth laced with illiquid. Chemical used with a rare nerve agent BX VX is classified as a chemical weapon of mass destruction. Police say Kim Jong Nam complained of burning in his eyes who was rushed to the airport clinic dizziness. Quickly led to dead. Immediately investigators began scouring cctv footage at these airports. For two alleged and Mattel's three arrests have been made to alleged female assassins. And one of their boyfriends each of the suspects Karen has sport with eight different nationality one of the female suspects. And Indonesia. Claimed she thought she was participating in a TV prank show for which she was allegedly paid around ninety dollars to rubbing oil on Kim's face him immediately alerted airport authorities then collapsed. The assailant said two of quickly wash their hands one of them vomiting but otherwise unaffected. North Korea vowing not to accept the outcome of today's second autopsy. Kim Jung now the investigation. Complicated by an assortment of Asian nations seemingly at odds South Korea however is calling king Jung man's death and assassination. By North Korean agent. A fourth suspect carrying a North Korea ninety was arrested by Malaysian police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.