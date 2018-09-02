Transcript for Luge veteran Erin Hamlin refuses to let Olympic flag-bearer backlash taint the honor

So Eric congratulations. You have the very distinguished honor. Of holding the flag tonight Kelly what that means to you. Thank you so much of something that you know I think he is happy and working hard we're different achieving my uncles that this is something that. You have to be it gives you guys right here is and that's really. Definitely an honor that I never imagined again this is expected it's presence and this is your fourth Olympics. Yes it is my fourth. Amazing I never thought I would be in in this or the flying or at this level for this line but it's amazing and I'm really excited to be parents apparently it. My teammates critic give them it's their first Olympics and that's super exciting in the veteran. I am and it reminds me regularly. I. I know it only gets worse but if it did the crowd fainted to be able to say you've been here for for a -- what it what's your goal this Olympics. I really is thought hey enjoy it it's going to be my last so I ain't gonna appreciate every moment of it and just walk away knowing that's on the ice and secede proud of my apartment. Tell me what you anticipated I knew you'd just found out today that you would be. Holding the flag have you thought about what that's going to feel like when you walk into the stadium. I think it'll be more nervous than I really from my competition heavy on us IAM and ten of in my comfort zone and I am at the track and sliding. Ironically. But. It'll be really side makes inmates with me and and others you're really cool moment and so I'm sure. I'll feel Sims jitters but we've probably super focused on not. I think. How Eddie is it by the way I don't know so I may any of it also are unfettered. And I. Head in the sports Madden get some might taper something to get him Alexis normalcy. So the honor comes with a little bit of controversy because you actually tied. For flag bearer which Tony Davis and he did not seem to pleased about the results of the queen's costs. He put out a tweet today with the hash check Black History Month. How are you feeling about the controversy and is that going to overshadow it all what you're doing tonight I can't. And I have had nothing to do the process actually that now and you details I am really not even paying much attention to. Has nothing to give me aside from the fact that I in the like van and I'm going to do enjoy the moment and represent my teammates and my pension is all they can.

