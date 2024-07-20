Firefighters battle massive fire at historic Dallas church

"To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured," a pastor at the church said.

Firefighters are battling a major fire that broke out at a historic Baptist church in Dallas.

First Baptist Dallas is a Baptist church located in Dallas, Texas that dates back to 1890.

"To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured," Dr. Robert Jeffress, a pastor at the church, posted on X Friday evening.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed to ABC News affiliate WFAA, that the "structure involved is the secondary chapel."

