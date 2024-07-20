Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee dies at 74

She announced last month she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

House Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas has died, according to a statement issued Friday night from her family.

The congresswoman died at the age of 74.

"With incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," her family said in a statement.

"A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children," the statement continued.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Representative Sheila Jackson Lee attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference) Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional B

Rep. Jackson Lee was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June.

"She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice and democracy," her family said.

A member of the Congressional Black Caucus, she has served in Congress for roughly 30 years. Most recently, Jackson Lee reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in May.

Jackson Lee, who represented Texas’ 18th District, which encompasses parts of Houston, recently won a primary election to regain her seat.