Newsom says he won't challenge Harris, reiterates support for Biden
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was again asked about the future of President Biden's campaign and whether he'd challenge Vice President Kamala Harris if she took the ticket during a news conference on the ongoing wildfires Wednesday.
Newsom stood by comments he made in 2023 when he said he would not run against Harris.
The governor reiterated that he is still backing Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.
"I think I’ve had 100 media outlets asking the same question, and I think that I’ve amply answered my support for the president and the support I saw on the ground was demonstrable," he said.
Newsom said he didn't read the full comments that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave on MSNBC where she said, "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run."
He also said he had not read George Clooney's New York Times op-ed that called on Biden to bow out.