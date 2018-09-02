Transcript for Olympian calls Pence's presence at Winter Games 'unfortunate'

To tonight's big night it's opening ceremony now are you excited I'm really excited I am I think though concerns is probably the coolest part of Sochi for me. And I'm so excited just get to experience that again and get to walk with nineteen and you're walking in it without him. The first to openly gay athletes in the Winter Olympics and you have Mike Pence coming. To be a part of the ceremonies it's well on you know that Adam has spoken out about how he feels how do you feel about. Representing the United States and having the vice president Mike Pence there with you. Well I think it's a little bit bittersweet I feel very very lucky to be rather than in the US and I think that the US is. Absolutely a mixing pot and we have every different type of person in the US and I think that having Adam and I at the games. Represent an LG BT community is incredible because we haven't had that. And I think it's unfortunate that Mike Pence is leading the delegation because he is. Actively stood against LG BT issues in the past and now he's saying that he super supportive he's rooting for all of human media that isn't to say that I know he said thou but I think it just seems like. He's doing so out of convenience it's it's easy for him to say that he is supporting ever amount is part of about it and I but he's actually. Made comments that go directly against that in the past. And so I think that it's sort of unfair that he can come and sounded like no uncle is that I'm on the it. Com one actually is not so I think it was support choice but it is what it is and I think that have anything out of and I'll be screaming louder and prouder roaming about denying him.

