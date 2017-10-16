Transcript for Rescued hostage Joshua Boyle says children are 'improving'

New details about that American woman and her family were held hostage for five years by a Taliban. Before being released the last week the Canadian Josh was Boyle and his American wife Caitlin Coleman. Were kidnapped in 2012 while they say they were hiking in Afghanistan. They spent this past weekend with family in Toronto releasing some photos of their son surrounded by toys. Boyle is now saying that their captors sexually assaulted his wife and killed their infant daughter the Taliban has denied it boils claims.

