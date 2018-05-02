Stag stops by birdfeeder for a snack

More
Stag helps itself to a Scotland hotel's bird feeder before ambling off after it's snack.
0:44 | 02/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stag stops by birdfeeder for a snack
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52840408,"title":"Stag stops by birdfeeder for a snack","duration":"0:44","description":"Stag helps itself to a Scotland hotel's bird feeder before ambling off after it's snack.","url":"/International/video/stag-stops-birdfeeder-snack-52840408","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.