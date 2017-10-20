Transcript for US commander congratulates Syrian Democratic Forces on liberation of Raqqa

I'm lieutenant general Paul Paul commander of combined joint task force operation inherent resolved. After four years of brutal occupation. Under the so called basis cal but Rocca its capital is liberated. This is a hard won victory by local Syrian fighters for the world. Under rice's occupation. Rocca was a fortified prison. Terrorists operated with impunity and stunned the civilized world. By televising torture mass executions and other unspeakable atrocities. Today however rocket is Fareed. The nicest cal state has crumbled their capital is lost. We remain engaged in deadly combat with crisis along the Euphrates River valley in Syria and Iraq. Despite the tough work ahead we are united and strong. Committed to defeating prices. I am immensely proud of our Syrian partners and this coalition team and I am honored to continue despite. Alongside. One mission many image.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.