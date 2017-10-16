Transcript for US father of 3 killed in Somalia was refugee who arrived there hours before attack

Elizabeth. We'll look at me so much the widow of honor on deep Korean. The family of five now down to four. The three kids found out today their father was killed in the blast in Somalia where he had just arrived looking for new opportunities. We miss him so imagine I went in will be remotely it was a great father he asked who doesn't. Cozy nest pretty much what so. Yao was an active member of the dar Al farouq Islamic center here in Bloomington to these men women and children yeah I was a role model. A manager he's the one we go if something happened according to the Stanley. He arrived in his hometown of the wood piece you just hours before the bomb went off. Relatives they are told his family back home that he had just checked into his hotel room to lay down when it happened. We knew compartment many many hours Maggie almost ten hours. A fair value funded. He oust three kids ranging in age from ten to fourteen will now lean on the tightening dar Al Farooq community. Many of their friends here also on edge unsure if their relatives or friends could be among the dead or injured. It has been nerve wracking many people still don't know if their loved ones are okay we know that the attack. Occurred in at one of the world's busiest locations and buildings were destroyed.

