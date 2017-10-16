US father of 3 killed in Somalia was refugee who arrived there hours before attack

More
A Minnesota father of three who was killed in a terror attack in Somalia over the weekend was also a refugee, having arrived in his hometown of Mogadishu just hours before the deadly bomb went off, according to his family.
1:25 | 10/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US father of 3 killed in Somalia was refugee who arrived there hours before attack
Elizabeth. We'll look at me so much the widow of honor on deep Korean. The family of five now down to four. The three kids found out today their father was killed in the blast in Somalia where he had just arrived looking for new opportunities. We miss him so imagine I went in will be remotely it was a great father he asked who doesn't. Cozy nest pretty much what so. Yao was an active member of the dar Al farouq Islamic center here in Bloomington to these men women and children yeah I was a role model. A manager he's the one we go if something happened according to the Stanley. He arrived in his hometown of the wood piece you just hours before the bomb went off. Relatives they are told his family back home that he had just checked into his hotel room to lay down when it happened. We knew compartment many many hours Maggie almost ten hours. A fair value funded. He oust three kids ranging in age from ten to fourteen will now lean on the tightening dar Al Farooq community. Many of their friends here also on edge unsure if their relatives or friends could be among the dead or injured. It has been nerve wracking many people still don't know if their loved ones are okay we know that the attack. Occurred in at one of the world's busiest locations and buildings were destroyed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50509556,"title":"US father of 3 killed in Somalia was refugee who arrived there hours before attack","duration":"1:25","description":"A Minnesota father of three who was killed in a terror attack in Somalia over the weekend was also a refugee, having arrived in his hometown of Mogadishu just hours before the deadly bomb went off, according to his family.","url":"/International/video/us-father-killed-somalia-refugee-arrived-hours-attack-50509556","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.