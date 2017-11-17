Zimbabwe president appears in public first time since apparent military coup

More
The leader showed no signs of relinquishing his decades-long grip on power.
0:24 | 11/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zimbabwe president appears in public first time since apparent military coup
Overseas the political crisis in Zimbabwe has entered another day amid growing uncertainty. On Thursday embattled president Robert and Goudie. Health the first round of negotiations over his exit. He met with the army commander who placed him under house arrest an emergency summit has been called by several African nations to formalize the terms of Mugabe's departure. At age 93 he's the world's oldest head of state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51229834,"title":"Zimbabwe president appears in public first time since apparent military coup","duration":"0:24","description":"The leader showed no signs of relinquishing his decades-long grip on power.","url":"/International/video/zimbabwe-president-appears-public-time-apparent-military-coup-51229834","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.