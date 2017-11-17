Transcript for Zimbabwe president appears in public first time since apparent military coup

Overseas the political crisis in Zimbabwe has entered another day amid growing uncertainty. On Thursday embattled president Robert and Goudie. Health the first round of negotiations over his exit. He met with the army commander who placed him under house arrest an emergency summit has been called by several African nations to formalize the terms of Mugabe's departure. At age 93 he's the world's oldest head of state.

