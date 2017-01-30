As people are counting down the days to the Superbowl, "Good Morning America" is kicking off its "Pawdoption Bowl," by sending NFL stars to rescue shelters across the country in an effort to help pups find new forever homes.

Kicking off the event this year is Baltimore Raven's offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who told "GMA" he took home his beloved six-year-old Pit Bull, Lola, from the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) in Baltimore, Md.

"I asked for the most un-adoptable pet pretty much," Stanley said.

"If you're thinking about getting a dog, definitely go to the shelter first," Stanley added. "I think rescue dogs are more appreciative."

Each day this week "GMA" will also be live streaming with NFL players at rescue shelters across the nation -- and there's no shortage of cuteness with the roster of adoptable dogs.