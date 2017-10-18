Baby celebrates 1st birthday with 'creepy' Halloween cake smash

More
Jason and Kelly Wisniewski of South Bend, Indiana, wanted a "creepy and edgy" cake smash for their daughter, Sydney.
1:03 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby celebrates 1st birthday with 'creepy' Halloween cake smash
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50566918,"title":"Baby celebrates 1st birthday with 'creepy' Halloween cake smash","duration":"1:03","description":"Jason and Kelly Wisniewski of South Bend, Indiana, wanted a \"creepy and edgy\" cake smash for their daughter, Sydney. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-celebrates-1st-birthday-creepy-halloween-cake-smash-50566918","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.