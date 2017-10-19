Transcript for Fifth grader skips recess to play piano for first graders

Finally California fifth grader you might say is playing its forward take a listen. Or that they've been saying tickling me I've raised during his recess. He plays for first graders during their lunch time even though the kids. So I don't think they're paying all that much attend. Not head off. Nathan says he does it because it's good for them.

