Fifth grader skips recess to play piano for first graders

He's been playing piano for only five years, but 10-year-old Nathan Zhang is making sure classical music strikes a chord with the future of America.
0:30 | 10/19/17

Finally California fifth grader you might say is playing its forward take a listen. Or that they've been saying tickling me I've raised during his recess. He plays for first graders during their lunch time even though the kids. So I don't think they're paying all that much attend. Not head off. Nathan says he does it because it's good for them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

