Luxe festival leaves attendees disappointed

More
'Fyre Festival' in the Bahamas promised popular music artists and a luxury experience, but attendees like Hallie Wilson were surprised to find something quite the opposite.
13:05 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Luxe festival leaves attendees disappointed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47089499,"title":"Luxe festival leaves attendees disappointed","duration":"13:05","description":"'Fyre Festival' in the Bahamas promised popular music artists and a luxury experience, but attendees like Hallie Wilson were surprised to find something quite the opposite.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/luxe-festival-leaves-attendees-disappointed-47089499","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.