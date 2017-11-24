'Mattress Mack' feeds thousands at Thanksgiving dinner

More
Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale, better known as "Mattress Mack," estimates nearly 5,000 people attended his free Thanksgiving dinner in Houston.
0:50 | 11/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Mattress Mack' feeds thousands at Thanksgiving dinner
Somebody just took care of we're not even matter that they hadn't calling. It feels good that so many million. Open their hearts and of course press. And I'm so happy hippie years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51364408,"title":"'Mattress Mack' feeds thousands at Thanksgiving dinner","duration":"0:50","description":"Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale, better known as \"Mattress Mack,\" estimates nearly 5,000 people attended his free Thanksgiving dinner in Houston. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mattress-mack-feeds-thousands-thanksgiving-dinner-51364408","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.