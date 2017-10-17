Transcript for Meet a paddleboarding chicken in the Florida Keys

There it is very curious and follows us around the yard and living in the cooler keys and liked it out on the water so it only seems natural today how to board including in things that need to. Kind of wording very calming and I like hanging out with red and she's often had to have some. For us I think coming out here in getting into a beautiful sunset. Let me living in Houston's mission.

