School choir performs concert at home of teacher battling terminal cancer

More
Larry Jackson, a substitute teacher at an Oklahoma middle school, is known and beloved for the words of wisdom he imparts to his students.
0:57 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School choir performs concert at home of teacher battling terminal cancer
The group. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46454921,"title":"School choir performs concert at home of teacher battling terminal cancer","duration":"0:57","description":"Larry Jackson, a substitute teacher at an Oklahoma middle school, is known and beloved for the words of wisdom he imparts to his students.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/school-choir-performs-concert-home-teacher-battling-terminal-46454921","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.