Tom Hanks helps with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event Tom Hanks is taking his reputation for being helpful to a new level, after he assisted a man proposing to his girlfriend.

Preschoolers help pull off precious marriage proposal for their teacher Dallin Knecht proposed to preschool teacher Sara Trigero with the help of her beloved students on Nov. 3 in Reno, Nevada, because he said she "loves them a lot."

Marriage proposal hits a snag with lost ring Seth Dixon dropped the ring while proposing on a Kansas City bridge.

Man surprises girlfriend with creative marriage proposal tattoo Vinny Capaldo-Smith proposed marriage with a tattoo, which he tricked his now-fiancÃ©e, Brooke Wodark, into inking on him.