Woman who thinks she's taking a photo gets picture-perfect proposal

More
When James Regatuso took Kayleigh Fahey to their favorite park, Letchworth State Park in Castile, New York, on Nov. 12 she had no idea a photo would turn into a proposal.
0:56 | 11/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman who thinks she's taking a photo gets picture-perfect proposal
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51247772,"title":"Woman who thinks she's taking a photo gets picture-perfect proposal","duration":"0:56","description":"When James Regatuso took Kayleigh Fahey to their favorite park, Letchworth State Park in Castile, New York, on Nov. 12 she had no idea a photo would turn into a proposal.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-thinks-shes-taking-photo-picture-perfect-proposal-51247772","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.