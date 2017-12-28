Transcript for 3-year-old gives online audience makeup tips

Many preschoolers but women look forward to mid finger painting but 13 year old is showing off the very different fields yes so little in the Rihanna. Is a makeup artists and like many others in their field. Jefferson to Orioles on line applying eye shadow mascara. Blush like an expert Aaron so many people on social media are criticizing Marianne his mom saying. She won't feel beautiful without may get that you keep doing this month says some kids enjoy painting and drawing her daughter prefers to play with hash out of patents. Critical and ignoring her. She's. Doing a much better job than I've ever had to buy my own makeup that is true and Canada and it would like and kept exactly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.