9-year-old police dog who served with SWAT team retires in grand fashion

Senior officer Chris Dalton and the rest of the Bakersfield Police Department in California helped retire one of their longest-serving K-9 dogs. Bronx, a Belgian malinois, was honored on Jan. 5 in a now-viral video.
01/14/18

Transcript for 9-year-old police dog who served with SWAT team retires in grand fashion
