2-year-old is the star of high school's football halftime show

More
Ollie Malone was captured on video dancing with the Southwood High School's flag line and dance team in Shreveport, Louisiana.
1:00 | 10/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2-year-old is the star of high school's football halftime show
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50613330,"title":"2-year-old is the star of high school's football halftime show","duration":"1:00","description":"Ollie Malone was captured on video dancing with the Southwood High School's flag line and dance team in Shreveport, Louisiana.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-star-high-schools-football-halftime-show-50613330","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.