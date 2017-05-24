4-year-old celebrates birthday with ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’-themed party

A young "Mrs. Doubtfire" fanatic celebrated with his favorite film as the center of his birthday bash.

Complete with an elaborate character cake, Evan Kowalski's fourth birthday party theme was all about "Mrs. Doubtfire," the 1993 comedy where a dad disguises himself as a British nanny.

"He thinks it's super funny how this person goes from being a dad to a nanny and then a nanny to a dad," mom Laura Kowalski of Wyandotte, Michigan, told ABC News. "When I had asked him, 'Evan your birthday is coming, what kind of party do you want?' I made some suggestions and he threw back at me, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' as if he had been thinking about it. I tried to change his mind. It was tricky, but we did it. We pulled it off."

Cakes By Sweetypants

Kowalski, a mom of three, said her son Evan has loved "Mrs. Doubtfire" since she introduced the movie to him six months ago.

"He knows it inside and out," she said.

So when Evan asked for a "Mrs. Doubtfire" party, Kowalski took to her community Facebook page in search of someone to bake the perfect cake.

Laura Kowalski

Angie Claxon, owner of Cakes By Sweetypants in Grosse Ile, Michigan, got the job. She said her creation was made from rice cereal treat, fondant and Swiss meringue buttercream and took about two days to make. The cake included a "Mrs. Doubtfire" face and bust, a soccer ball and her dentures.

The party also included little details like "Mrs. Doubtfire" goodie bags and fruit kabobs with a nearby sign that read "It was a run-by fruiting!"

Kowalski said the adult guests loved the unique theme as much as the children.