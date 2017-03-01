A 4-year-old boy literally ran from his competition at his first-ever wrestling tournament.

Isaiah Lineberry, the boy, was competing in his second match in a Pennsylvania wrestling tournament when he had to face a 5-year-old girl.

After the two competitors shook hands and got in position to begin the match, Isaiah took off running.

"I asked him afterwards, 'So why did you run?'" Isaiah’s mother, Alexis Salyers, told ABC News. "And he said, 'I don’t know, Mommy, but it was silly.'"

Isaiah’s surprising move did get a big laugh from the crowd at the tournament, which took place last December. The boy’s grandmother captured the funny moment on camera.

Salyers posted the video three weeks ago on Instagram, where it has been viewed thousands of times.

Isaiah, who lives in Pennsylvania with his father, has been around wrestling his whole life, according to Salyers, who lives in Columbus, Ohio. Isaiah’s dad was a high school wrestler, while his stepfather is on the coaching staff of Ohio State University’s wrestling team.

"He knows what to do," Salyers said about her son. "He just let loose and the entire crowd started busting out laughing."

Salyers said she believes the difference in size between Isaiah and the 5-year-old girl may have intimidated him. Isaiah eventually stopped running and can be seen in the video being pinned down by the girl.

"He’s wrestled in several tournaments since then and has been in the top four placements in them," she said. "It was just that one fluke match."