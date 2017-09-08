Transcript for Trump says North Korea will be met with 'fire, fury' if threats continue

And tonight president trump's fire and fury. His military threats to north Korea a chilling warning in response to Kim Jong un's threats to the United States. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz. North Korea best not make any more threats to the united stat states. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening, beyond a Normal statement. And as I said, they will be met with fire, fury, and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before. Reporter: This dramatic escalation of rhetoric all the more alarming given the latest extraordinary intelligence assessments of North Korea's nuclear capabilities. First reported in the "Washington post" and confirmed by ABC news, U.S. Intelligence analysts believe the north can now produce a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, including its intercontinental ballistic missiles. Kim Jong un's claim that he was standing next to such a nuclear device last March was met with some skepticism, but this latest intelligence assessment says he has indeed produced that device. This is the most momentous day in his nuclear program. Reporter: Just two weeks ago Kim tested an icbm into space, going higher, farther than ever before. But analysts say if the missile trajectory was lowered the missile could potentially reach the east coast of the united States, including New York and Washington, D.C. There are still two pieces of the puzzle left. One is he has to show that he's able to have that nuclear warhead survive the heat of re-entry. And the second is that he has to be able to accurately target it.

